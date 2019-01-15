Japan Nikkei rises to nearly a one-month high

Headline indices of the share market advanced to nearly a one-month high on Tuesday, 15 January 2019, as investors' sentiments bolstered by weak yen and reports that stepped up its efforts to combat an economic slowdown, a day after weak trade data from the world's second-largest Total 27 out of 33 subindexes of the Stock Exchange's were in positive territory, with shares in Precision Instruments, Machinery, Electric Appliances, Oil & Coal Products, and Glass & Ceramics Products issues being notable gainers. At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei index added 195.59 points, or 0.96%, at 20,555.29. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Stock Exchange rose 12.99 points, or 0.85%, to 1,542.72. Markets were closed on Monday for a

Risk appetite buying in the market today bolstered after the said in a statement that will strengthen monitoring of its economic situation and improve its "reserve" of economic policies. The stimulus from the China's spurred a positive movement in most of the markets, following an unexpected fall in China's December exports and imports.

Senior Chinese economic policy officials vowed to increase tax cuts to boost growth, while lending data from the country suggested December estimates may be exceeded.

China's exports to the world fell 4.4% in December from a year earlier, the biggest monthly drop in two years, pointing to further weakening in the world's second-largest Imports also unexpectedly contracted, falling 7.6%, the biggest decline since July 2016.

China's global trade volume rose last year but its surplus with the world fell 16.2% to $351.76 billion in 2018, as imports rose 15.8% while exports gained 9.9%.

ECONOMIC NEWS: M2 Money Stock Up 2.4% On Year In December -- M2 money stock was up 2.4% on year in December, the said on Tuesday - coming in at 1,014.2 trillion yen, following the 2.3% gain in November. The money stock climbed an annual 2.1% to 1,011.9 trillion yen. The L money stock was unchanged at 1.9%, standing at 1,790.6 trillion yen. For the fourth quarter of 2018, M2 was up 2.5% on year, while advanced 2.2% and L rose 2.0%.

CURRENCY NEWS: The depreciated in the lower 108 yen zone against dollar on Tuesday after the confidence across the financial markets was bolstered by the Chinese stimulus measures to spur growth. The cut the RRR rate while the unveiled fresh fiscal measures. The dollar was quoted at 108.24-25 yen compared with 108.11-21 yen in on Monday. The euro, meanwhile, fetched 124.17-18 yen against 124.00-10 yen in

