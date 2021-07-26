China Market tumbles on govt tramples on technology, education firms

The Mainland China share market stumbled on Monday, 26 July 2021, as risk aversion selloff continued amid concerns over Beijing's crackdowns on industries from tech to real estate and education firms. Meanwhile, tensions between Washington and Beijing also weighed on investor sentiment, as a high-level meeting between the two economic powerhouses got off to an acrimonious start.
At closing bell, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index retreated 2.34%, or 82.95 points, to 3,467.44. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 2.28%, or 56.33 points, to 2,411.81. The blue-chip CSI300 index declined 3.22%, or 163.93 points, to 4,925.30.
The market tumult was sparked by a move by Beijing over the weekend to ban academic tuition groups from making profits, raising capital or going public. Beijing's crackdown on education companies raised fears of more regulatory tightening across the world's second-biggest economy.
Beijing has launched successive crackdowns on fast-growing sectors over the past year.
Regulators in November pulled the plug on the record $37bn initial public offering of Ant Group at the last minute. That was followed by a broader clampdown on technology groups, including an anti-monopoly investigation into Ant affiliate Alibaba and other big ecommerce platforms. Shortly after Didi's New York IPO this month, new rules were introduced governing listings abroad for Chinese companies whose data-gathering activity covers more than 1m users.
CURRENCY NEWS: China yuan fell to near one-week low against the dollar on Monday, inline with lower mid-point fixing by central bank. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.4763 per dollar, 113 pips or 0.17% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4650. In the spot market, onshore yuan CNY=CFXS was changing hands at 6.4841, 34 pips softer than the previous late session close.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU