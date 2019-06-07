China Markets shuts for Dragon Boat Festival

-
The Mainland China equity market closed on Friday, 07 June 2019, for Dragon Boat Festival holiday.
Asian stocks traded mixed on Friday as traders awaited a key U. S. jobs report and the outcome of further tariff negotiations between the Trump administration and Mexico. Japanese shares were little changed, Korean shares slipped while Australian stocks advanced. Markets in Hong Kong and China are shut for holidays.
The Wall Street closed higher on Thursday after reports that Trump administration is considering delaying a planned 5% tariff on all imports from Mexico, as discussions continue over how to stop the flow of Central American migrants to the U. S. border.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 181.10 points, or 0.7%, at 25,720.66. The S&P 500 index rose 17.34 points, or 0.6% to 2,843.49, while the Nasdaq Composite Index added 40.08 points, or 0.5%, to reach 7,615.55.
U. S. and Mexican officials continued trade talks Thursday in a bid to avert import tariffs that Trump has threatened to impose unless Mexico acts to stem the flood of Central American migrants at America's southern border. Lawmakers who have been in talks with both U. S. and Mexican officials said they were hopeful a deal could be reached to satisfy Trump, or at least delay the tariffs.
