China Socks fall on bubbles woes

The Mainland China share market finished session lower on Tuesday, 02 March 2021, as worries over policy tightening after the nation's top banking regulator jolted markets with a warning about the need to reduce leverage amid the rising risk of bubbles globally and in the local property sector. Meanwhile, selloff was also fueled on caution ahead of key the National People's Congress (NPC) conference in Beijing that starts on Friday.
At closing bell, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index declined 1.21%, or 42.81 points, to 3,508.59. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 0.7%, or 16.41 points, to 2,332.76.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.28%, or 69.15 points, to 5,349.63.
Guo Shuqing, head of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, said he's very worried about risks emerging from bubbles in global financial markets and the nation's property sector, sparking fresh concerns about further tightening in the world's second-biggest economy.
Global markets are starting to see side effects of fiscal and monetary policy steps in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Guo on Tuesday, adding that China was studying measures to manage capital inflows.
CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan softened slightly against the U. S. dollar on Tuesday. In the spot market, the yuan CNY=CFXSopened at 6.4675 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4725 at midday, slightly weaker than Monday's close. That came despite the People's Bank of China setting the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.4625 per dollar prior to market open, firmer than the previous fix of 6.4754.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU