China Stocks end lower

The Mainland China share market finished session lower on Tuesday, 29 December 2020, as investors took profits following a recent rally fuelled by Beijing pledging more policy support. Meanwhile selloff fueled further the Trump administration on Monday strengthening an executive order barring US investors from buying securities of companies allegedly with ties to the Chinese military.
At closing bell, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.54%, or 18.25 points, to 3,379.04. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 0.64%, or 14.63 points, to 2,258.37. The blue-chip CSI300 index declined 0.42%, or 21.47 points, to 5,042.94.
Several sub-indexes recorded losses, with the material sub-index dropping 1.75%, while energy and manufacturing sector slipping by 1.73% and 1.35%, respectively.
Shares of companies on the forefront of pushing fifth-generation technology gained after Xiao Yaqing, head of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said China will advance the 5G network construction and application next year and set up more than 600,000 5G stations.
Youzu Interactive added 2.5% to 12.27 yuan.
It fell 10% on Monday, after its chairman and chief executive died on Christmas Day as police probed a suspected poisoning case.
CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan appreciated against the dollar as the central bank set a firmer midpoint and as the dollar slipped to a near 2-1/2-year low against major peers after U. S. lawmakers pushed forward with a COVID-19 relief package and amid high year-end demand for cash. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.5451 per dollar, 215 pips weaker, or 0.33%, than the previous fix of 6.5236. In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.5373 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.5318 at midday, 65 pips firmer than the previous late session close.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU