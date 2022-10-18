China Stocks end mixed

At close of trade, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.13%, or 3.98 points, to 3,080.96. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.36%, or 7.27 points, to 2,005.08. The blue-chip CSI300 index decreased 0.21%, or 8.14 points, to 3,838.27.
CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan was little changed against the dollar on Tuesday, helped by a steady midpoint fixing and supportive policies.
Prior to market open, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.1086 per dollar, a level that barely changed over the past week. The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS was changing hands at 7.1950 at midday. The steady fixing is designed to anchor the yuan ahead of, and during the week-long Communist Party Congress that opened on Sunday. In addition, China's state banks stepped up their intervention to defend a weakening yuan.
