Japan Nikkei surges on buybacks

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki reiterated the government's readiness to take "appropriate action" against excessive currency volatility as the yen touched a 32-year low versus the dollar.
At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index inclined by 853.34 points, or 3.25%, to 27,090.76.
The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange added 43.58 points, or 2.35%, to 1,898.19.
Sony climbed 4.3% after inking a JV with Honda to produce premium electric vehicles in 2025.
CURRENCY NEWS: The dollar strengthened to around 147.50 yen in Tokyo trading Friday after hitting 32-year highs around 147.65 yen in overseas markets the previous day. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at 147.48-48 yen, up from 146.83-83 yen at the same time Thursday.
