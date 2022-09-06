Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd up for third straight session

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 811.35, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 41.24% in last one year as compared to a 1.96% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.08% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 811.35, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 17702.8. The Sensex is at 59394.74, up 0.25%. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd has risen around 4.56% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18264.9, up 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 27.54 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)