Federal Bank Ltd up for fifth session

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 123.75, up 0.16% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 51.75% in last one year as compared to a 1.99% jump in NIFTY and a 9.62% jump in the Nifty Bank.

The volume in the stock stood at 101.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 167.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 12.26 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

