SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd gains for fifth session

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 945.35, up 0.96% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.58% in last one year as compared to a 1.99% jump in NIFTY and a 1.15% jump in the Nifty Energy.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 945.35, up 0.96% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 17708.45. The Sensex is at 59371.23, up 0.21%. SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd has gained around 3.19% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18264.9, up 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 949.55, up 1.05% on the day. SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is down 12.58% in last one year as compared to a 1.99% jump in NIFTY and a 1.15% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 45.56 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

