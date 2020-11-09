Cigniti selected as Quality Engineering panel vendor for Toyota Motor Corporation Australia

Cigniti Technologies is now a strategic Quality Engineering panel vendor for Toyota Motor Corporation Australia (TMCA), a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation, to help accelerate its Quality & Digital transformation journey over the next 3 years.

Cigniti has been working with Toyota Australia since 2017.

This new agreement with Cigniti will assist Toyota in increasing its automation cadence by achieving test automation and non-functional testing goals across multiple digital platforms.

