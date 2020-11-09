JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Divis Labs hits record high after strong Q2 performance

Astral Poly rises after decent Q2 earnings
Business Standard

TCS positioned as Leader and Star Performer in Data and Analytics Services

Capital Market 

By Everest Group

Tata Consultancy Services has been positioned as a Leader and Star Performer in the Everest Group Peak Matrix for Data and Analytics Services.

TCS offers a comprehensive suite of services and solutions as well as intellectual property, catering to every business stakeholder. It follows a holistic approach to data centricity that covers the entire data value chain to drive business effectiveness. This includes simplifying the data and analytics landscape, bringing in the synergy across the knowns and the unknowns in the business ecosystem, and enabling the deployment of solutions at scale.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, November 09 2020. 11:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU