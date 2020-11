TCS positioned as Leader and Star Performer in Data and Analytics Services

By Everest Group

Tata Consultancy Services has been positioned as a Leader and Star Performer in the Everest Group Peak Matrix for Data and Analytics Services.

TCS offers a comprehensive suite of services and solutions as well as intellectual property, catering to every business stakeholder. It follows a holistic approach to data centricity that covers the entire data value chain to drive business effectiveness. This includes simplifying the data and analytics landscape, bringing in the synergy across the knowns and the unknowns in the business ecosystem, and enabling the deployment of solutions at scale.

