Capital India Finance renames its Forex platform as REMITX

Capital India Finance announced the change of name of its newly launched forex platform RAPIMONEY.
The new name of the Foreign exchange remittance platform is now REMITX.
REMITX is an integrated Foreign Exchange Service Provider platform which is presently offering comprehensive forex solutions to various customer segments in Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Chennai, Ludhiana, Patiala, Jalandhar, Agra, Nasik, Nagpur & Ahmedabad.
CIFL is the first listed NBFC in India to receive authorised dealer category II license from Reserve bank to build & conduct Foreign Exchange business.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
