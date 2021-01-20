Cigniti Technologies associates with Medecision as a Liberation Strategic Partner

Cigniti Technologies is now a Liberation Strategic Partner with Medecision, an integrated health management company supporting virtual care and digital health for more than 50 million healthcare consumers.

Through Medecision's partnership program, Cigniti is able to showcase their brand among many of the most respected leaders and enterprises in healthcare today.

Medecision Liberation Strategic Partners are industry leaders that offer exceptional value through their solutions and services. This approach to connecting top companies with leading health plan and care delivery organizations helps ensure engagement on a broad spectrum across enterprises in the healthcare sector.

