Ramco Systems partners with Here Technologies

Ramco Systems announced that Here Technologies, global leader in mapping and location platform services has partnered with the company to embed location intelligence in their Logistics ERP platform.

Ramco Logistics Software is an integrated and smart platform engineered to provide an end-to-end comprehensive business solution for 3PLs, Contract Logistics, Freight Forwarders, Project Cargo, Reefer Logistics, E-Commerce Logistics and Parcel/ Express Service Providers. By embedding geo-visualization layer provided by HERE, Ramco's clients will benefit from real-time view of their logistics operations using HERE Maps.

In addition, Ramco will use HERE's routing APIs to compute accurate ETAs (expected time of arrival) based on historic and real-time traffic conditions, movement of hazmat materials as well as truck attributes, thus enabling improved customer satisfaction.

HERE will also provide advanced algorithms around dynamic re-routing to allow for updates to routes based on changes on traffic, weather, tour or new orders. Ramco will also integrate the HERE SDK to support turn by turn navigation on the mobile device supporting driver behavior analysis and allow drivers to safely stay focused on the road and traffic conditions around them.

