Cinevista Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

AXISCADES Technologies Ltd, Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd, Viji Finance Ltd and Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 April 2021.

Cinevista Ltd soared 19.92% to Rs 11.68 at 13-Apr-2021 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 9673 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8278 shares in the past one month.

AXISCADES Technologies Ltd spiked 17.58% to Rs 62.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32806 shares in the past one month.

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd surged 13.92% to Rs 11.21. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 30039 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4509 shares in the past one month.

Viji Finance Ltd rose 13.33% to Rs 0.68. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 52 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17371 shares in the past one month.

Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd spurt 10.99% to Rs 60.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

