Volumes soar at LIC Housing Finance Ltd counter

LIC Housing Finance Ltd clocked volume of 13.04 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 10.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.25 lakh shares

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd, Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd, Tata Metaliks Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 April 2021.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd clocked volume of 13.04 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 10.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.25 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.95% to Rs.386.40. Volumes stood at 2.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd witnessed volume of 37.25 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17.48 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.79% to Rs.42.60. Volumes stood at 58.73 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd recorded volume of 1.8 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 89157 shares. The stock gained 12.28% to Rs.452.00. Volumes stood at 3.22 lakh shares in the last session.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd notched up volume of 1.06 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 1.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 56437 shares. The stock slipped 3.03% to Rs.4,837.90. Volumes stood at 1.37 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Metaliks Ltd notched up volume of 91749 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 1.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 49821 shares. The stock slipped 0.17% to Rs.874.05. Volumes stood at 31146 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)