Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Bank of Maharashtra, India Glycols Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd and Graphite India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 April 2021.

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd surged 10.31% to Rs 444.05 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45861 shares in the past one month.

Bank of Maharashtra spiked 8.57% to Rs 24.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.88 lakh shares in the past one month.

India Glycols Ltd soared 6.17% to Rs 426.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19129 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34524 shares in the past one month.

IDBI Bank Ltd rose 6.07% to Rs 35.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

Graphite India Ltd exploded 6.06% to Rs 618.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

