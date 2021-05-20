Cipla Ltd gains for third straight session

Cipla Ltd is quoting at Rs 922.3, up 2.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 49.58% in last one year as compared to a 64.77% jump in NIFTY and a 47.14% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Cipla Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 922.3, up 2.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 15004.4. The Sensex is at 49893.59, down 0.02%. Cipla Ltd has slipped around 2.33% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cipla Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14001.35, up 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 89.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 84.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 923, up 1.81% on the day. Cipla Ltd is up 49.58% in last one year as compared to a 64.77% jump in NIFTY and a 47.14% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 29.53 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

