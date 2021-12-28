CIPLA receives Emergency Use Authorisation

CIPLA has been granted Emergency Use Authorisation(EUA) permission by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for the launch of Molnupiravir in the country.

Cipla plans to launch Molnupiravir under the brand name Cipmolnu. Molnupiravir is the first oral antiviral approved by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 at high risk of developing severe disease.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)