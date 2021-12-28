Granules India receives USFDA approval for Prazosin Hydrochloride Capsules

Granules India announced today that the US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) has approved the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) filed by Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (GPI), a wholly owned foreign subsidiary of Granules India, for Prazosin Hydrochloride Capsules, USP 1mg, 2mg & 5mg.

It is bioequivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Mini plus capsules 1Mg, 2Mg & 5 Mg of Pfizer Inc. The product would be available for the US market shortly.

