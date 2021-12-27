Board of Tata Steel approves conversion of partly paid-up equity shares

-
At meeting held on 27 December 2021The Board of Tata Steel at its meeting held on 27 December 2021 has approved the conversion of 1,22,938 partly paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 10 each (Rs 2.504 paid-up) into fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 10 each on which the first and final call money of Rs 461/- per share (comprising face value of Rs 7.496 per share and securities premium of Rs 453.504 per share) has been received. The converted shares will rank pari passu with the existing fully paid-up equity shares and shall be available to trade under the ISIN INE081A01012, subject to completion of necessary corporate actions and receipt of listing and trading approvals.
