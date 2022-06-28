Cipla to invest further Rs 25.90 cr in GoApptiv

Cipla announced on 27 June 2022 that it has agreed to acquire additional stake for Rs 25.90 crore in digital tech company GoApptiv and post completion of the deal, Cipla's total stake in GoApptiv will increase to 22.02% on a fully diluted basis.

The investment will be made in equity shares and Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares and is likely to be completed within 30 days or such other date mutually agreed between the parties and shall be subject to fulfillment of necessary closing conditions.

The company's earlier investment in GoApptiv in June 2020 has yielded growth and expanded Cipla's channel reach across lower tier towns in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)