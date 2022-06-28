Shriram Transport Finance Company to consider fund raising via NCD issuance

-
-
During month of JulyShriram Transport Finance Company will consider raising of funds by way of issue of redeemable non-convertible debt securities including bonds in onshore/offshore market on private placement basis and/or public issue subject to market conditions and in this regard, the meeting(s) of the concerned committees viz. the Banking and Finance Committee, Debt Issuance Committee and Allotment Committee- NCDs will be held to consider and approve the issue and allotment of redeemable non-convertible debt securities / bonds during the month ending 31 July 2022 as per their respective terms of reference, subject to such terms and conditions including the issue price of debt securities/ bonds, as the said committees may deem fit.
