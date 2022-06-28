Board of Sahyadri Industries approves allotment of 13.84 lakh equity shares under scheme of arrangement

-
-
At meeting held on 27 June 2022The Board of Sahyadri Industries at its meeting held on 27 June 2022 has approved the allotment of 13,84,800 fully paid-up equity shares of Sahyadri Industries of face value 10/- each, to eligible shareholders of Poonam Roofing Products (as on the record date of 20 June 2022), as per swap ratio of scheme of arrangement i.e. 577 equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each, fully paid up of the Sahyadri Industries (Resulting Company) for every 10 (Ten) equity shares of the face value Rs. 100/- each held by the shareholders in the Poonam Roofing Products (Demerged Company) approved by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai Bench vide order dated 28 April 2022.
