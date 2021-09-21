Clean Science & Technology to acquire land & building in MIDC Kurkumbh, Pune

Clean Science & Technology announced that the company has entered into an agreement for assignment of lease to acquire Plot No. D-2, MIDC Kurkumbh, Taluka Daund, Dist.

Pune, admeasuring 1,32,681.50 Sq. Mtr. along with 14,065.90 Sq. Mtr. building constructed thereon from Shree Samrat Pulp and Paper Private Limited for a consideration of Rs. 32.01 crore, subject to obtaining various approvals and permissions from the concerned authorities including MIDC, to set up an additional manufacturing facility.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)