Coal India achieves 4% growth in production and 12% rise in offtake

In month of February 2022

Coal India and its subsidiaries achieved the following provisional production and off-take performance for the month of February 2022:

Coal production rose 3.9% to 64.3 million tons in month of February 2022 compared to 61.9 million tons in February 2021 . For the period April 2021 to February 2022, coal production rose 5.3% to 542.4 million tons compared to 515.1 million tons in the corresponding period of previous year.

Coal offtake jumped 12% to 57.4 million tons in month of February 2022 compared to 51.3 million tons in February 2021 . For the period April 2021 to February 2022, coal offtake rose 16.6% to 599.9 million tons compared to 514.4 million tons in the corresponding period of previous year.

