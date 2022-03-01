Adani Green Energy's subsidiary receives LoA to set up 150 MW solar power project

Adani Green Energy (AGEL) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Renewable Energy Holding Fifteen participated in a tender issued by Punjab State Power Corporation for procurement of 250 MW Solar Power from ground mounted grid connected solar PV power plants and has received the Letter of Award (LOA) to set-up 150 MW Solar Power Project.

The fixed tariff for this project capacity is Rs. 2.34/ kWh for a period of 25 years.

With this, AGEL now has a total renewable energy project portfolio of 20.434 MWac capacity, out of which 5.410 MWac projects are operational. 11,591 MWac projects are under construction and 3.433 MWac projects are near construction.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)