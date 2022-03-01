Persistent Systems completes acquisition of Data Glove IT Solutions and its affiliate entities

Persistent Systems announced the completion of the asset acquisition of Data Glove IT Solutions, India, by the Company, asset acquisitions of Data Glove Inc., USA and its affiliate entities based out of Australia, UK, Canada and Singapore by the wholly owned and step-down subsidiaries of the Company and equity acquisition of Data Glove IT Solutions Limitada, Data Glove's subsidiary in Costa Rica by Persistent Systems Germany GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Consequent to the equity acquisition, Data Glove IT Solutions Limitada, Costa Rica has become a step-down subsidiary of the Company.

