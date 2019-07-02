Coal India gains after disclosing production, offtake figure for June

Coal India was up 1.20% to Rs 252.15 at 10:19 IST on the BSE after the company announced provisional production and offtake figures for June 2019.

The announcement was made after market hours on yesterday, 1 July 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was down by 108.53 points, or 0.27% to 39,577.97.

On the BSE, 47,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.61 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 252.30 and a low of Rs 247.15 so far during the day. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 299.60 on 28 August 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 212 on 14 February 2019.

Coal India and its subsidiaries have achieved production of 45.08 million tonnes in June 2019 compared to 44.87 million tonnes in June 2018. Meanwhile, offtake of coal stood at 48.86 million tonnes in June 2019, lower by 1.6% over the same period last year.

Coal India is the state-owned coal mining corporate.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)