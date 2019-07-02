Godrej Properties Ltd Slips 7.57%

Godrej Properties Ltd has added 14.47% over last one month compared to 1.72% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 0.04% rise in the SENSEX

Godrej Properties Ltd fell 7.57% today to trade at Rs 1014.35. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is down 0.87% to quote at 2238.7. The index is up 1.72 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oberoi Realty Ltd decreased 0.7% and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd lost 0.69% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 9.39 % over last one year compared to the 12.66% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Godrej Properties Ltd has added 14.47% over last one month compared to 1.72% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 0.04% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 61845 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 43572 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1118 on 01 Jul 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 462 on 10 Oct 2018.

