Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Cox & Kings Ltd, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 July 2019.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd lost 5.23% to Rs 24.45 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cox & Kings Ltd tumbled 4.94% to Rs 34.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 60024 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd crashed 4.67% to Rs 220.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22228 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6009 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd corrected 4.50% to Rs 53. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 31.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd dropped 4.17% to Rs 181.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7293 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78034 shares in the past one month.

