Coal India offtake up 11% YoY in November

The state-run coal major's offtake stood at 56.8 million tonnes (MT) in November 2021, growing 10.8% as compared with 51.3 MT recorded in the same month last year.

The company's coal production rose 4.1% to 53.8 million tonnes (MT) in November 2021 from 51.7 MT in November 2020.

On a sequential basis, the production jumped 8.03% while offtake rose 0.17% in November 2021 as compared to October 2021.

On a consolidated basis, the PSU coal major's net profit fell 0.6% to Rs 2,932.73 crore on 9.3% increase in net sales to Rs 21,292.50 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Coal India is a coal mining company engaged in the production and sale of coal. As of 30 September 2021, the Government of India held 66.21% stake while Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India held 11.01% stake in the company.

Shares of Coal India rose 0.29% to Rs 156.25 on BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)