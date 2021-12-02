JMC Projects (India) bags two orders in India worth Rs 1,795 cr

JMC Projects (India), a civil engineering and EPC company has secured new orders in India worth a total of Rs 1,795 crore, entailing water supply projects worth Rs 1,085 crore and B&F projects worth Rs 710 crore.

Commenting on securing new orders, S. K. Tripathi, the chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) of JMC Projects (India), stated, "We are enthused with the new order wins in our Water and B&F business. These new orders will help us to further consolidate our position in high growth businesses. Amidst a challenging environment, these new orders also supports us to diversifying our clientele, generate additional business from existing marquee clients and appropriately manage commodity risk through pass through clauses. JMC's order inflows for the current financial year has crossed Rs 9,750 crore, giving us confidence to deliver good growth in the coming quarters."

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net loss of Rs 1.48 crore in Q2 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 18.13 crore in Q2 FY21. Net sales jumped 61.7% to Rs 1,362.31 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

JMC Projects (India), a subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission, is one of the leading civil construction and infrastructure EPC company in India.

Shares of JMC Projects (India) lost 0.70% to close at Rs 91.60 while Kalpataru Power Transmission skid 0.66% to end Rs 384.40 on BSE yesterday, 1 December 2021.

