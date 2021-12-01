SML Isuzu spurts after November 2021 total sales jump 17% Y-o-Y to 603 units

SML Isuzu advanced 3.48% to Rs 663.70 after the company's total sales grew 17% to 603 units in November 2021 as compared with 516 units sold in November 2020.

On a sequential basis, total sales skid 18.84% from 743 units sold in October 2021.

The company sold 461 units of cargo vehicles in November 2021 as against 408 units in November 2020, registering a growth of 13% year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Similarly, passenger vehicle sales soared 31% to 142 units in November 2021 over 108 units sold in November 2020.

The company recorded a net loss of Rs 29.11 crore in Q2 FY22 as against Rs 34.72 crore posted in Q2 FY21. Net sales surged 93.2% to Rs 232.70 crore in Q2 FY22 over Rs 120.45 crore in Q2 FY21.

SML Isuzu is engaged in the business of manufacture of commercial vehicles and spares. The firm produces light and medium commercial vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)