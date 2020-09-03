Coal India Q1 PAT tumbles 55% to Rs 2,080 cr

Coal India's consolidated net profit tumbled 55.1% to Rs 2,079.60 crore on 26.8% decline in net sales to Rs 17,007.10 crore in Q1 FY21 over Q1 FY20.

Profit before tax in Q1 June 2020 stood at Rs 2,800.13 crore, down by 60.1% from 7,011 crore in Q1 June 2019. Current tax expense declined 69.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 722.62 crore during the quarter.

Coal India's raw coal production declined 11.6% to 121.04 million tonne in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019. Coal offtake tumbled 21.55% to 120.42 million tonne during the period under review.

The average realization declined 6.6% to Rs 1,415.49 per ton in Q1 June 2020 from Rs 1,515.50 per ton in Q1 June 2019.

Coal India (CIL) is a coal mining company, which is engaged in the production and sale of coal. The firm offers products, including coking coal, semi coking coal, non-coking coal, washed and beneficiated coal, middlings, rejects, coal fines/coke fines, and tar/heavy oil/light oil/soft pitch.

As of 30 June 2020, the Government of India held 66.13% stake in the company.

The scrip rose 0.37% to Rs 136.80 on the BSE. It traded in the range of 135.70 & 138.10 so far during the day

