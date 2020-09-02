NCC climbs on winning new orders

NCC jumped 3.26% to Rs 34.80 after the company said it received six new orders worth Rs 1,548 crore in August 2020.

One of the orders is worth Rs 959 crore and pertains to water division. Another order of Rs 262 crore pertains to building division. The balance four orders of Rs 327 crore pertain to electrical division. These orders are received from state government agencies and do not include any internal orders. The announcement was made during market hours today, 2 September 2020.

NCC's consolidated net profit slumped 76.5% to Rs 17.01 crore on 44.7% decline in net sales to Rs 1,297.60 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019. The company is engaged in the construction activities in the infrastructure sector.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)