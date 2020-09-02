Future Retail Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, Suprajit Engineering Ltd, Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd and Future Consumer Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 September 2020.

Future Retail Ltd tumbled 9.99% to Rs 131.5 at 14:52 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd lost 5.76% to Rs 251.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39232 shares in the past one month.

Suprajit Engineering Ltd crashed 5.29% to Rs 162.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21488 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22802 shares in the past one month.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd corrected 4.99% to Rs 141.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 57475 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78500 shares in the past one month.

Future Consumer Ltd fell 4.98% to Rs 12.02. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 71.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

