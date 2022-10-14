Coal India to set up 1,190 MW solar power project in Rajasthan

-
-
Signs first of its kind MoU for solar power project with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan NigamCoal India (CIL) on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), for setting up 1,190 MW solar power project, with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (RVUNL), the power generator of Rajasthan state.
This is CIL's first of its kind MoU for a solar power project with any state government.
Aimed at an estimated cost of approximately Rs.8,000 crores, CIL's solar power project is slated to come up in RVUNL's 2,000 MW solar power park at Bikaner, in a phased manner, in the sunny state of Rajasthan.
The solar park is approved under Ministry of New and Renewable Energy's scheme of Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Parks.
