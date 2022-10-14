Board of Infosys approves buyback of up to Rs 9300 cr

At meeting held on 13 October 2022

The Board of Infosys at its meeting held on 13 October 2022 has approved buyback of equity shares of the company up to Rs 9300 crore at a price not exceeding Rs 1850 per equity share.

American depositary shares holders are permitted to convert their ADS into equity shares, and, subsequently, opt to sell such equity shares on the Indian stock exchanges during the buyback period.

