EaseMyTrip.com launches new product line - Save Now Buy Later

An investment scheme with return up to 20%

EaseMyTrip.com launched its new product line called Save Now Buy Later (SNBL) as an investment scheme for its customers to help them manage their finances better while they travel. The industry's first Save Now Buy Later (SNBL) will benefit the customer in planning their holiday and hotel stay well in advance by starting with a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) and getting a return of up to 20 per cent on the total invested amount exclusively from the company.

As a part of SNBL, the customer can invest X amount on a recurring basis by instructing their UPI account with an investment as low as Rs 100. The investment scheme can be availed for a minimum of 90 days (3 months). For domestic travellers, upon successful completion of 90 days (3 months), the collected amount can be redeemed to book a holiday package or a hotel stay of choice anytime post the 90 days period from EaseMyTrip.

For the international travellers, the company allows investing beyond 90 days period to enable its customer to plan their international trip way ahead. The maximum duration of the investment can be done for two years or 5 Lacs whichever is achieved first for both domestic and international travel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)