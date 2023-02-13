Coforge Ltd Slides 6.24%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Shed 1.24%

Coforge Ltd has added 4.48% over last one month compared to 4.82% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 0.47% rise in the SENSEX

Coforge Ltd fell 6.24% today to trade at Rs 4060. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 1.24% to quote at 30352.44. The index is up 4.82 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Xchanging Solutions Ltd decreased 3.21% and Zensar Technologies Ltd lost 2.25% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went down 11.43 % over last one year compared to the 4.11% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Coforge Ltd has added 4.48% over last one month compared to 4.82% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 0.47% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.24 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 18339 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4870 on 09 Mar 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3210 on 19 Sep 2022.

