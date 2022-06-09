Coforge Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 3479.1, down 0.55% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 10.72% in last one year as compared to a 3.93% rally in NIFTY and a 6.36% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Coforge Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3479.1, down 0.55% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0% on the day, quoting at 16356.6. The Sensex is at 54933.35, up 0.07%.Coforge Ltd has eased around 4.66% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29472.15, up 0.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3491.7, down 0.39% on the day. Coforge Ltd tumbled 10.72% in last one year as compared to a 3.93% rally in NIFTY and a 6.36% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 33.06 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)