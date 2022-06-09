Axis Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 651.8, down 1.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 12.42% in last one year as compared to a 3.93% rally in NIFTY and a 0.9% fall in the index.

Axis Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 651.8, down 1.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0% on the day, quoting at 16356.6. The Sensex is at 54933.35, up 0.07%.Axis Bank Ltd has eased around 1.21% in last one month.Meanwhile, index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34946.15, down 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 38.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 83.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 655.55, down 0.91% on the day. Axis Bank Ltd tumbled 12.42% in last one year as compared to a 3.93% rally in NIFTY and a 0.9% fall in the index.

The PE of the stock is 15.54 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)