Coforge to acquire controlling stake in SLK Global

-
ALSO READ
Coforge to acquire 80% stake in SLK Global Solutions
Coforge to scale up BPM operations with strategic investment in SLK Global Solutions
Infosys unit acquires New Business and Underwriting platform from STEP Solutions
HGS Digital partners with RPA specialist Automation Anywhere
Shares trade with decent gains; breadth strong
-
Coforge announced that it has signed definitive agreements to acquire a controlling interest in SLK Global Solutions (SLK Global), a business process transformation enterprise offering BPM and digital solutions for the financial services industry.
A fast-growing business with a robust operating profile, SLK Global has deep domain expertise in the banking and insurance segments in North America. It enjoys multiple long-standing and scalable relationships with marquee clients with strong growth potential, including with Fifth Third Bank, N. A., which in addition to being the largest customer, is also a significant minority shareholder. It has also created a suite of platform solutions that provide a differentiation to its clients.
Coforge shall initially acquire 60% stake in SLK Global, with SLK Global's founders completely exiting.
Fifth Third Bank's stake in the company will be reduced to 40% and shall continue at that level for the next 2 years. Coforge will acquire an additional 20% stake from Fifth Third Bank after the completion of 2 years.
As part of the transaction, Fifth Third Bank has committed to remaining a significant customer of SLK Global and has also committed a base volume over 5 years starting FY'22.
SLK Global reported consolidated revenue of $62 million during FY'20 and is expected to report consolidated revenue of $73 million during FY'21, representing a growth of about 15% despite the impact of Covid-19. The business has registered a three year revenue CAGR of over 17%. It is a highly profitable business and will be EBITDA margin accretive to Coforge.
The transaction is being funded by Coforge with a combination of internal accruals and external borrowings.
Post-closing, the key management personnel, excluding the founder-promoter, will stay on and contribute to its continued growth.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU