Coforge to acquire 80% stake in SLK Global Solutions

Coforge has agreed to make a strategic investment in SLK Global Solutions.

In this regard, the Company proposes to acquire equity shares equivalent to 80% (eighty per cent) of the total issued and paid up share capital of the Investee Company over a period of 2 (two) years from the existing shareholders of the Company Out of this, equity shares equivalent to 35% (thirty five per cent) of the total issued and paid up share capital of the Investee Company will be purchased today i.e. 12 April 202 1 ("Tranche I ") and equity shares equivalent to 25% (twenty five per cent) of the total issued and paid up share capital of the Investee Company will be purchased within 23 business days from Tranche I, aggregating to 60% (sixty percent) of the total share capital of the Investee Company.

The balance equity shares equivalent to 20% (twenty per cent) of the total issued and paid up share capital of the Investee Company will be purchased after two years from the date hereof.

The total consideration paid by the company for acquisition of 60% of the total issued and paid up share capital of the investee company is Rs 918.32 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)