Coforge to acquire 80% stake in SLK Global Solutions

Coforge has agreed to make a strategic investment in SLK Global Solutions.
In this regard, the Company proposes to acquire equity shares equivalent to 80% (eighty per cent) of the total issued and paid up share capital of the Investee Company over a period of 2 (two) years from the existing shareholders of the Company Out of this, equity shares equivalent to 35% (thirty five per cent) of the total issued and paid up share capital of the Investee Company will be purchased today i.e. 12 April 202 1 ("Tranche I ") and equity shares equivalent to 25% (twenty five per cent) of the total issued and paid up share capital of the Investee Company will be purchased within 23 business days from Tranche I, aggregating to 60% (sixty percent) of the total share capital of the Investee Company.
The balance equity shares equivalent to 20% (twenty per cent) of the total issued and paid up share capital of the Investee Company will be purchased after two years from the date hereof.
The total consideration paid by the company for acquisition of 60% of the total issued and paid up share capital of the investee company is Rs 918.32 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU