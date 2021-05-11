Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd stays supported

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 1520.75, up 0.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.59% in last one year as compared to a 61.57% spurt in NIFTY and a 27.01% spurt in the Nifty FMCG.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1520.75, up 0.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 14858.95. The Sensex is at 49177.79, down 0.66%. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has dropped around 2.47% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34204.25, down 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1529.1, up 0.28% on the day. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up 13.59% in last one year as compared to a 61.57% spurt in NIFTY and a 27.01% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 44.66 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

