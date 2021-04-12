Compuage Infocom enters into distribution agreement for resale of interactive flat panel in India

Compuage Infocom has entered into Distributorship Agreement with Optoma Corporation for enabling resale of Interactive Flat Panel in India.

Vertically-integrated from its parent company, Coretronic Croup, Optoma Corporation has focused on projection system development and marketing since it was established.

It has been recognized in the industry for delivering projectors that deliver a winning combination of craftsmanship, advanced engineering, user-focused feature set and compelling price points. It has globally captured the 3rd position as a projector brand and the 1st position as a home segment projectors brand.

This tie-up would further strengthen the Company's foot hold in the Audio Video Channel segment thereby enabling it to offer a better product basket to partners in Information Technology.

