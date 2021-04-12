Praj Industries to set up India's largest syrup based ethanol plant for Godavani Biorefineries

Praj Industries has bagged an order to set up India's largest capacity syrup based ethanol plant from a Godavari Biorefineries (GBL) in Karnataka.

As a part of this project, Praj will expand the existing ethanol manufacturing capacity to 600 KLPD, using sugarcane syrup. When commissioned, this will become India's largest capacity syrup based ethanol plant.

The Government of India has made several strategic interventions by way of progressive policies, conducive financial mechanisms, to encourage the sugar sector to limit surplus sugar production and instead, produce more ethanol. This capacity expansion planned by GBL is in line with the Government's Biofuel policy to increase the Ethanol manufacturing quantity in India using various sugary feed stocks.

The expansion capacity at GBL Plant will continue to be a zero liquid discharge facility.

The expansion will maintain zero liquid discharge norms by deploying innovative technology i.e. SHIFT, developed in Praj's state-of-the-art R&D facility - Praj Matrix. The 'SHIFT' technology minimizes energy and water footprint, while maximizing value for customers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)