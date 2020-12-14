Computer Age Management Services incorporates wholly owned subsidiary CAMS Payment Services

-
ALSO READ
CAMS jumps on debut
Computer Age Management Services consolidated net profit rises 14.88% in the September 2020 quarter
Computer Age Management Services consolidated net profit rises 1.80% in the June 2020 quarter
RIL, CAMS, Chemcon Speciality, Lupin in focus
Equitas Small Finance Bank launhces video KYC account
-
Computer Age Management Services has incorporated wholly owned subsidiary today (14 December, 2020) with the name CAMS Payment Services.
CAMS Payment will be making an application to the Reserve Bank of India ('RBI') for being registered as a payment aggregator in accordance with the 'Guidelines on Regulation of Payment Aggregators and Payment Gateways' issued by the RBI on 17th March, 2020.
The Company currently undertakes the payments business. Once CAMS Payment receives the approval of the RBI, the payment aggregator business shall be undertaken only by CAMS Payment.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU