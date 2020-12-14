Computer Age Management Services incorporates wholly owned subsidiary CAMS Payment Services

Computer Age Management Services has incorporated wholly owned subsidiary today (14 December, 2020) with the name CAMS Payment Services.

CAMS Payment will be making an application to the Reserve Bank of India ('RBI') for being registered as a payment aggregator in accordance with the 'Guidelines on Regulation of Payment Aggregators and Payment Gateways' issued by the RBI on 17th March, 2020.

The Company currently undertakes the payments business. Once CAMS Payment receives the approval of the RBI, the payment aggregator business shall be undertaken only by CAMS Payment.

